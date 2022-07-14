Portuguese / Spanish / English

London Heathrow: Airline passengers should come before profit

Passengers in the arrivals hall of Terminal 5 at London Heathrow Airport in London, UK, on Monday, June 13, 2022. Heathrow airport said its policy of carefully matching flight availability to resources as travel rebounds has been vindicated, citing a lack of disruption even as customer numbers reached their highest level since the start of the pandemic. Photographer: Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Passengers in the arrivals hall of Terminal 5 at London Heathrow Airport in London, UK, on Monday, June 13, 2022 [Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images]
London's Heathrow said it wanted to work with airlines to cap the number of departing passengers from the Airport, adding that it would be "disappointing" if any carrier wanted to put profit ahead of "a safe and reliable passenger journey", Reuters reports.

Emirates Airline said on Thursday it had rejected the London hub's demands to cut capacity despite being threatened with legal action, and that it would continue to operate to schedule.

"For months we have asked airlines to help come up with a plan to solve their resourcing challenges, but no clear plans were forthcoming, and with each passing day the problem got worse," a Heathrow spokesperson said.

"It would be disappointing if, instead of working together, any airline would want to put profit ahead of a safe and reliable passenger journey."

