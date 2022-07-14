London Heathrow: Airline passengers should come before profit

London's Heathrow said it wanted to work with airlines to cap the number of departing passengers from the Airport, adding that it would be "disappointing" if any carrier wanted to put profit ahead of "a safe and reliable passenger journey", Reuters reports.

Emirates Airline said on Thursday it had rejected the London hub's demands to cut capacity despite being threatened with legal action, and that it would continue to operate to schedule.

"For months we have asked airlines to help come up with a plan to solve their resourcing challenges, but no clear plans were forthcoming, and with each passing day the problem got worse," a Heathrow spokesperson said.

"It would be disappointing if, instead of working together, any airline would want to put profit ahead of a safe and reliable passenger journey."

READ: In face-off with London Heathrow, Emirates Airline says will not cut capacity