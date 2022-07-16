Hamas slams Saudi decision to open airspace to Israel flights

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas on Friday slammed the Saudi decision to open its airspace to Israeli flights, Quds Press reported.

"We, Hamas, feel sad following the Saudi decision to open its airspace to the Israeli occupation flights," Hamas spokesperson Jihad Taha disclosed in a statement.

Taha indicated: "Opening Saudi skies to Israeli flights reinforces and encourages the aggressive agenda of the Israeli occupation."

He continued: "Opening Saudi airspace to Israel following the so-called Jerusalem Declaration is seen as a reward for the Israeli occupation."

Meanwhile, Taha reiterated his movement's stance against all forms of normalisation of ties between Israel and the Arab and Muslim states, specifically Saudi Arabia.

On Friday, Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation announced that it had decided to allow "all air carriers that meet the requirements of the authority" to fly in the kingdom's airspace, a decision that will allow Israeli airlines to fly over the entire country.

Following this, US President Joe Biden flew directly from Tel Aviv to Jeddah, expressing: "Today, I will be the first president of the United States to fly from Israel to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia," Biden said.

"As we mark this important moment, Saudi Arabia's decision can help build momentum toward Israel's further integration into the region, including with Saudi Arabia," Biden added.

