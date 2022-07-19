Hamas slams formation of armed settler militias in Jerusalem

Hamas yesterday condemned the formation of armed settler militias in occupied Jerusalem as a "criminal act against Palestinians," Quds Press reported.

"Formation of armed settler militias in the occupied territories is a criminal act against the Palestinians," the movement's spokesman Abdul-Latif Al-Qanou said.

"This aggressive and criminal Israeli behaviour is a greenlight for Israeli Jewish settlers to carry out systematic crimes against the Palestinians in Jerusalem, the West Bank and in [Israel]," Al-Qanou said.

He considered the announcement of the formation of armed settler militias as an official military and political cover for the settlers' crimes against Palestinians.

Early yesterday, the Israeli Defence Ministry, settler organisations and Israeli Municipality of Jerusalem announced the formation of armed settler militias to carry out "security missions."

