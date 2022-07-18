Portuguese / Spanish / English

Al-Aqsa Mosque: illegal settlers storm site

According to administrators of the Noble Sanctuary, “Dozens of Jewish extremists stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque from the Mughrabi Gate at exactly seven o'clock.”
July 18, 2022 at 10:58 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Israeli police accompany a group of Jewish visitors past the Dome of the Rock mosque at the al-Aqsa mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem on May 5, 2022 [AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images]
 July 18, 2022 at 10:58 am

Illegal Israeli settler groups stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque this morning under the protection of heavily armed Special Forces from the occupation army.

According to administrators of the Noble Sanctuary, "Dozens of Jewish extremists stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque from the Mughrabi Gate at exactly seven o'clock." They pointed out that such groups make provocative tours around the courtyards of Al-Aqsa and then leave through Al-Silsilah Gate. "Many of the settlers," they confirmed to Arabi 21, "perform Talmudic ritual prayers inside the mosque."

The occupation forces do not allow the mosque guards to approach the intruders, said the Palestinian officials. They added that the number of settlers increases during Jewish holidays. On Sunday, for example, around 340 extremist settlers entered the mosque.

