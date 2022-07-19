South Korea to send police officers to Qatar to secure World Cup 

South Korea has decided to send military police officers to Qatar at the end of this month to pass on their expertise in the field of maintaining public order and guarding, a few months before the start of World Cup 2022.

According to the local Yonhap news agency, the South Korean army said it will send five military police officers with experience in combating terrorism and maintaining public order to Qatar at the end of the month.

It was reported that the officers would pass on their "law enforcement expertise, such as guarding, close combat skills, arrest techniques, and maintaining public order, to the Qatari Military Police until October."

The news agency described the officers who will be sent to Qatar as "veteran soldiers with experience in overseas military units, anti-terror special task force, arrests of violent military criminals, presidential office guards, and various national events guards."

According to the source, the dispatch of the officers was at the request of Qatar.

Yonhap quoted the South Korean army as saying: "Officials from Qatar visited South Korea last year, and checked the capabilities of the army's military police, which carried out their tasks in the World Cup soccer tournament in South Korea and Japan and the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, and asked the Korean side to send military police officers."

