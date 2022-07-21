Iran charges 20 over Abadan building collapse that killed 43

Iran today issued indictments against 20 people over the deadly collapse of a commercial building in the southwestern Abadan city in May.

In a statement, the judiciary's media office said the indictments have been issued against the accused individuals and will be sent to a criminal court in Ahvaz, the capital of Khuzestan province, for further proceedings.

The ten-storey Metropol building collapsed on 23 May in what was described as one of the deadliest disasters in Iran in recent years.

At least 43 people were killed in the incident, which brought to the fore rampant corruption in the system, sparking countrywide protests.

It took several weeks for emergency agencies to recover dead bodies from under the debris, during which many top officials visited the site.

READ: Iranian police fire shots, teargas to disperse protests over building collapse

Mizan Online, a website affiliated with Iran's judiciary, said all the defendants in the case are presently in custody. Their identities have not been made public nor the charges they face.

It, however, confirmed that the building owner, who was initially believed to have absconded, also died in the incident.

The Metropol building collapse sparked angry protests across the country, with people blaming such incidents on systemic corruption and negligence.

According to reports, there are around 33,000 to 34,000 buildings deemed unsafe in Tehran alone, of which more than 100 buildings are in dangerous conditions.