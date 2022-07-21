UNRWA unveils new housing project in Gaza refugee camp, on 19 July 2022 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] UNRWA unveils new housing project in Gaza refugee camp, on 19 July 2022 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] UNRWA unveils new housing project in Gaza refugee camp, on 19 July 2022 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] UNRWA unveils new housing project in Gaza refugee camp, on 19 July 2022 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] UNRWA unveils new housing project in Gaza refugee camp, on 19 July 2022 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] UNRWA unveils new housing project in Gaza refugee camp, on 19 July 2022 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] UNRWA unveils new housing project in Gaza refugee camp, on 19 July 2022 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] UNRWA unveils new housing project in Gaza refugee camp, on 19 July 2022 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] UNRWA unveils new housing project in Gaza refugee camp, on 19 July 2022 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

UNRWA yesterday opened the newly constructed Qastal re-housing project in Gaza's Deir Al-Balah district, which was built with funding from Germany.

In a statement, the UN agency said that, through this project, UNRWA completed the construction of ten buildings consisting of 121 apartments in the Qastal area to re-house 121 Palestinian refugee families – about 600 people – living in Deir Al-Balah camp.

UNRWA pointed out that Deir Al-Balah camp is the smallest among the eight Palestinian refugee camps in the Gaza Strip, with an area of 174,200 square metres.

The agency indicated that once the families' are relocated, the area where their old houses are located will be used to create green spaces and open recreational areas for children, and two roads are being developed in the Qastal area to facilitate proper and safe access for residents.

