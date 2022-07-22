Sadio Mane crowned African Player of the Year for 2nd time

Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane has been named African Player of the Year for the second time, beating his former Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah and Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

"Senegal's star forward Sadio Mane has been named Africa's Men's Player of the Year at the CAF Awards 2022, after leading the Teranga Lions to its maiden Africa Cup of Nations title, while Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala set a new record when she walked away with her fifth Women's Player of the Year award," the Confederation of African Football said in a statement.

"It was a highly successful night for Senegal, who were also named National Team of the Year, while their coach Aliou Cisse was named Africa's Coach of the Year at a glittering function in the Moroccan capital of Rabat," it added.

Mane helped Senegal win the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations title and was named African Footballer of the Year in 2019.

He led Liverpool to win one UEFA Champions League, one UEFA Super Cup, and one FIFA Club World Cup.

Mane has been one of the integral parts of Liverpool, helping the Reds win the 2019 Champions League title.

The 30-year-old also played a key role in the English club's long-awaited Premier League title in 2020.

The left-winger made a total of 269 competitive appearances for the Reds, producing 120 goals and 48 assists.

In June, Mane moved to Bayern Munich on a three-year deal after six seasons with Liverpool.