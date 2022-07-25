Portuguese / Spanish / English

Saudi Arabia calls on YouTube to remove 'offensive' ads 

July 25, 2022 at 2:10 pm | Published in: Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia
Social media platform "YouTube" is displayed on a smartphone screen in Ankara, Turkiye on 9 February 2022 [Mehmet Ali Özcan/Anadolu Agency]
Social media platform "YouTube" is displayed on a smartphone screen in Ankara, Turkiye on 9 February 2022 [Mehmet Ali Özcan/Anadolu Agency]
 July 25, 2022 at 2:10 pm

The authorities in Saudi Arabia called yesterday for YouTube to remove advertisements "offensive to Islamic values and principles" that have gone viral on the platform in recent days.

The kingdom's General Commission for Audiovisual Media (GCAM) and Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) have requested YouTube — which is affiliated to Google — "to remove these advertisements and to comply with the [kingdom's] regulations; and that it will be placed under ongoing follow-up."

The warnings have come after there were many complaints about indecent YouTube ads, which do not suit public taste in Saudi Arabia.

READ: The Jeddah and Tehran summits didn't really tell us much 

Categories
Middle EastNewsSaudi Arabia
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments