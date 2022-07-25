Ukraine talks depend on allies' non-interference, says Russian FM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said yesterday that the resumption of Ukraine talks was linked to the "non-interference of [Kyiv's] allies." Lavrov made his comment during his visit to Cairo, during which he met with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry.

"There is no way for us to resume negotiations with Ukraine, until Kyiv confirms that London, Washington or the allies will not interfere," he insisted. "The choice is with the Ukrainians."

Ukraine and Russia officially announced a suspension of negotiations on 17 May, after three direct rounds in Gomel and Brest, Belarus, and one in Istanbul.

Lavrov's visit to the Egyptian capital was part of a five-day tour across Africa, which was reported to include Ethiopia, Uganda and Congo. He pointed out that Russia will hold an African-Russian summit in the middle of 2023.

Shoukry told reporters that he discussed the Palestinian issue and the situation in Syria, Iraq and Libya with Lavrov. "There is a consensus on many regional and international issues between Egypt and Russia," he said, stressing the "importance of reaching a diplomatic settlement to the Ukrainian crisis" which has had "negative repercussions on global food security."

The Russian's visit came a day after Turkiye hosted the signing ceremony on Friday of the "Document on the Initiative for the Safe Shipping of Grain and Foodstuffs from Ukrainian Ports". The ceremony was attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Many countries, including Egypt, have been suffering from a grain crisis as a result of the blockade of Ukrainian ports due to the war that erupted following Russia's invasion on 24 February.

