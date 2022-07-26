Israel demolishes 2 Palestinian homes in Hebron

Israeli forces yesterday demolished two houses south of Hebron in the southern occupied West Bank, a local official said.

Ratib Al-Jabour, the coordinator of the National Committee for the Resistance of the Apartheid Wall and Settlements in the area, said the Israeli forces raided the Umm Qassa community in the Yatta desert, and demolished a house belonging to NajehTaimat which housed ten people.

Al-Jabour added that occupation forces also demolished and seized a residential tent belonging to Mohammed Hassan Daoud, in the village of Al-Buwaib, east of Yatta.

He explained that the Israeli authorities have escalated their attacks against the citizens of Yatta and the Masafir Yatta area, south of Hebron, by demolishing homes and facilities, preventing citizens from building, and depriving them of electricity and drinking water to force them to leave their homes and lands, in order to expand illegal settlement outposts in the area.

Israeli forces have also demolished a house and a pond to collect water in Birin village, south of Hebron.

In Bethlehem, in the southern West Bank, occupations forces handed nine citizens demolition and halting construction notices in the town of Nahalin.

Occupation forces also set up a number of military checkpoints and intensified their presence south of Jenin, in the northern West Bank.

READ: Israel's killing of Palestinians in Nablus has triggered a backlash in British drone factories