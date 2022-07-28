Portuguese / Spanish / English

Tunisia court: Those who boycotted the referendum have no right to challenge its results

BEN AROUS, TUNISIA - JULY 25: Tunisians cast their votes at Nahj al-Qairawan Primary School for referendum on a new Constitution put forward by President Kais Saied in Ben Arous, Tunisia on July 25, 2022. ( Yassine Gaidi - Anadolu Agency )
People who boycotted the referendum on Tunisia's new constitution have no right to challenge its results, Tunisian Administrative Court spokesman, Imad Ghabri, said yesterday.

He stressed that the electoral law is clear in this regard, and it stipulates that all parties and entities that participated in the referendum have the right to challenge its preliminary results.

The electoral administrative judiciary will consider appeals related to the preliminary results of the referendum announced by the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE) on Tuesday within three days after announcing the results.

Ghabri explained that the period of appeals may last 30 days.

The preliminary results of the referendum on a new constitution appear to show that it has passed with just 27 per cent of the electorate casting their ballot. This has hardened the opposition's stance that the vote is a means of legitimising the coup.

