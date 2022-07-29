Portuguese / Spanish / English

1st international camel safety conference held in Saudi 

ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA - OCTOBER 26: Camels are seen in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on October 26, 2019. Water and food crisis arisen and 1 million cattle and sheep perished as result of drought in Ethiopia. ( Mohammed Abdu Abdulbaqi - Anadolu Agency )
Camels are seen in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on October 26, 2019. Water and food crisis arisen and 1 million cattle and sheep perished as result of drought in Ethiopia. [Mohammed Abdu Abdulbaqi - Anadolu Agency]
A first-of-its-kind conference on camel safety concluded with pledges from delegates from several countries to support deeper scientific research into tampering with its breed, as well as urging companies working in the field to develop new technologies to help detect and prevent tampering.

The Saudi Camel Club hosted the first international conference on camel safety, which concluded in Riyadh yesterday and was attended by members of the International Camel Organisation, which has 105 member states, according to Saudi media.

According to the official Saudi news agency SPA, the conference opened yesterday with delegations from the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt, Sudan, the US and Germany presenting papers with recommendations to protect the animal breed.

The delegations submitted scientific papers outlining procedures and methods for ensuring camel safety.

