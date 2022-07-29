Death toll from Tehran floods rises to 18

The death toll as a result of the floods caused by heavy rains in villages around Iran's capital Tehran has risen to 18, officials said today.

Hasan Nami, head of the National Crisis Center, said: "One person died due to the flood in the village of Veskare, east of Tehran, and 14 vehicles were submerged."

He added: "The situation is more serious in the village of Merzdaran, Tehran, where six people have lost their lives so far, and rescue efforts are continuing."

According to the Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA), Murtaza Muradipur, head of the Red Crescent Relief and Rescue Organisation, announced that "in addition to six previous casualties, two more bodies were found in the village of Imamzadeh Davood northwest of Tehran while the search for 19 people missing is still ongoing."

"Seven hundred people in the village were evacuated," Muradipur added.

Iran's semiofficial Tasnim news agency announced that three people were found dead in the Ken River, northwest of Tehran, suspected to be people who disappeared in floods in the village of Imamzade Davood.

The state weather service issued a warning of more heavy rains on Saturday and Sunday and urged people to avoid streams and rivers.

