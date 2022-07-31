Morocco king calls to restore ties with 'brotherly' Algeria

Morocco's King Mohammed VI has reiterated calls to restore diplomatic ties with Algeria, which severed ties with Rabat last year citing "hostile tendencies" towards Algiers following the kingdom's decision to resume relations with Israel in 2020.

"We aspire to work with the Algerian presidency so that Morocco and Algeria can work hand in hand to establish normal relations between two brotherly peoples," King Mohammed said yesterday as part of his traditional address marking the 22nd anniversary of his accession to the throne.

"I stress once again that the borders that separate the Moroccan and Algerian brothers will never be barriers preventing their interaction and understanding."

He urged Moroccans to "preserve the spirit of fraternity, solidarity and good neighbourliness towards our Algerian brothers" and described the two countries as being more than neighbours.

"We consider Algeria's security and stability as part of Morocco's security and stability," Mohammed said. "What affects Morocco will also affect Algeria, because they are complementary twins."

As part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords, Morocco joined other Arab states in normalising ties with Israel, including the UAE, Bahrain and Sudan. The agreement between Rabat and Tel Aviv was made in part, by the US agreeing to recognise the disputed Western Sahara territory, whose independence movement, the Polisario Front is supported by Algeria in addition to the Palestinian cause.