Palestine education announce secondary schools' results 

Palestinians celebrate celebration the release of secondary schools’ results, 1 August 2022 [Mohammed Asad] Palestinians celebrate celebration the release of secondary schools’ results, 1 August 2022 [Mohammed Asad] Palestinians celebrate celebration the release of secondary schools’ results, 1 August 2022 [Mohammed Asad] Palestinians celebrate celebration the release of secondary schools’ results, 1 August 2022 [Mohammed Asad] Palestinians celebrate celebration the release of secondary schools’ results, 1 August 2022 [Mohammed Asad] Palestinians celebrate celebration the release of secondary schools’ results, 1 August 2022 [Mohammed Asad] Palestinians celebrate celebration the release of secondary schools’ results, 1 August 2022 [Mohammed Asad] Palestinians celebrate celebration the release of secondary schools’ results, 1 August 2022 [Mohammed Asad]

The Palestinian Ministry of Education announced the 2022 General Secondary Education Certificate Examination results.

The number of applicants in all streams reached 85,000 male and female students, and the number of successful applicants was 58,107, equivalent to 68.12 per cent.

The Ministry of Education reiterated its keenness to provide and standardise educational modules to the best of its ability for all students. It takes into account religious and health needs, as it provides the necessary accommodations for people with special needs, organises exams for prisoners inside the occupation prisons, and holds exams for sick students in hospitals in accordance with its procedures.

The Ministry administrators and teachers congratulated the successful students for their hard work and diligence and prayed for their prosperous future. They also wished those who were not successful better luck in the next round of exams to be held on 8th August.

The homes of the successful applicants and those with the top marks were filled with joy, congratulatory parties, and well-wishers after a year of hard work and persistence in studying and achieving this success.

