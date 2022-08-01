Turkiye schools in Saudi Arabia to reopen soon

Schools in Saudi Arabia operating under Turkiye's National Education Ministry will reopen soon, Anadolu News Agency reports.

In a statement, the Ministry said the schools will reopen as diplomatic contacts between Turkish and Saudi officials bear fruit.

Turkish Education Minister, Mahmut Ozer and his Saudi counterpart, Hamad bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh, discussed the issue on the sidelines of "The Transforming Education Pre‐Summit" held in Paris on 28-30 June, the statement added.

Admissions and other procedures for the schools will begin shortly.

The activities of eight schools in the capital, Riyadh, and other provinces were gradually terminated in 2020-21 by the Saudi government.

READ: Saudi Arabia to close Turkish schools by end of academic year