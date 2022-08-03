PA backs China in 'preserving its sovereignty'

The Palestinian Authority said yesterday that it supports China as it seeks to preserve its "sovereignty and territorial integrity".

In an official statement, the PA presidency called for "any actions that contradict with a one-China policy" to be stopped. "Beijing has the right to defend its sovereignty, security and development interests," insisted the presidency office.

The PA statement also hailed China's "longstanding position in support of the Palestinian people's just struggle to recover their inalienable national rights in all international forums as well as its development and economic support to the Palestinian people."

READ: China says will strengthen cooperation with Iran