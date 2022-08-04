Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iraq: Sadr calls for parliament to be dissolved and early election

August 4, 2022 at 12:29 pm | Published in: Iraq, Middle East, News
Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr holds a press conference in Najaf, Iraq on November 18, 2021 [Karar Essa/Anadolu Agency]
The leader of the Sadrist movement in Iraq, Muqtada Al-Sadr, called yesterday for parliament to be dissolved and an early election to be held. Al-Sadr made his call in a televised speech, in which he also told his supporters to maintain their sit-in at the parliament building for the fifth consecutive day until their demands are met.

He pointed out that he is still undecided about standing for parliament himself. "I am not seeking authority, and I have no personal benefits, but I am asking for reform," said the influential figure. "Malicious claims obstructed the formation of the majority government, so there is no benefit from dialogue with them."

Al-Sadr added that he is not and never will be satisfied with bloodshed, and that most of the Iraqi people are tired of the entire ruling class.

He has also accused former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki — without actually naming him — of trying to kill him, according to recent leaks, and implied that the Iraqi judiciary has acquitted people involved in corruption cases.

Senior Iraqi officials, meanwhile, have been meeting to discuss ways to break the political deadlock in the country.

