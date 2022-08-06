Qatar condemns Israel's aggression on Gaza

Qatar on Friday condemned the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip that has so far led to ten deaths and 65 injuries.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qatar: "Expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the recent Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, which led to several deaths and injuries."

Qatar also stressed: "The need for the international community to move urgently to stop the occupation's repeated attacks against civilians, especially women and children."

The statement also reiterated Qatar's:"Firm position on the justice of the Palestinian cause, the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, and the establishment of their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital."