Portuguese / Spanish / English

Qatar condemns Israel's aggression on Gaza

August 6, 2022 at 11:04 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, Qatar, Region
Palestinians hold funerals for those martyred in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip on 5 August 2022 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Palestinians hold funerals for those martyred in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip on 5 August 2022 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
 August 6, 2022 at 11:04 am

Qatar on Friday condemned the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip that has so far led to ten deaths and 65 injuries.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qatar: "Expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the recent Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, which led to several deaths and injuries."

READ: BREAKING: Ten dead, including 5-year-old boy, as Israel strikes Gaza

Qatar also stressed: "The need for the international community to move urgently to stop the occupation's repeated attacks against civilians, especially women and children."

The statement also reiterated Qatar's:"Firm position on the justice of the Palestinian cause, the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, and the establishment of their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital."

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestineQatarRegion
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments