Islamic Jihad: If Israel does not abide by ceasefire we will resume the fight 

The Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad movement, Ziyad Al-Nakhalah, warned that if Israel does not abide by what was agreed upon through the Egyptian mediator, the movement will resume the fighting, and stressed that the Israeli occupation was under pressure from the Palestinian resistance, which forced Israel to release prisoner Khalil Al-Awawdeh and Bassam Al-Saadi. He stressed that it was the Israeli occupation that sought vigorously to reach an agreement on a ceasefire.

"I bow to the great martyrs of our people, headed by the great mujahideen leaders," Al-Nakhalah said as the ceasefire took effect.

He added that "the Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip made a great achievement, especially the Islamic Jihad movement."

"The Islamic Jihad movement is stronger today, and all the cities of the enemy were within the range of the resistance's missiles."

He pointed out that "we took action to defend the unity of the people and the occupation launched its attack to end the Islamic Jihad movement and Saraya Al-Quds, but we emerged stronger than ever."

Al-Nakhalah stated that "58 settlements were under the bombing of the Al-Quds Brigades today, as well as the cities of Tel Aviv, Ashdod, Ashkelon, and other occupied cities. We controlled the battlefield and have the upper hand."

"If the enemy had achieved anything, it would not have sought to reach a ceasefire with the Islamic Jihad under Egyptian auspices," adding, "If the enemy does not abide by what we agreed on through the Egyptian mediator, we will resume fighting again."

"Al-Quds Brigades used missiles that reached all Israeli settlements. All of the occupation's cities were in the range of our missiles, and the occupation forces were unable to step a metre into Gaza; we managed to establish the balances of terror," said Al-Nakhalah.

"If the besieged Gaza Strip imposed its conditions on the occupation, what do you think the Islamic resistance in Lebanon can do."

"Today, the resistance is imposing different equations, and the resistance in Palestine has nations and countries supporting it, just as the US supports Israel," he said.

Al-Nakhalah thanked the Iranian people and Iran for their support of the Palestinian people, and stressed, "Over 50 hours of fighting, we insisted on establishing the equation that the resistance has the upper hand, and the enemy has failed to break Islamic Jihad."

"What has been achieved is a victory for the Palestinian people, and we will protect this achievement. I salute the West Bank; we are you, and you are us."