Israel arrested 150 Palestinians since start of August

Israel has arrested about 150 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since the start of this month, the Palestinian Prisoners' Club (PPC) said yesterday.

According to the PPC, the majority of those detained where held in the West Bank cities of Jenin and Hebron.

In a statement, the PPC said that the first day of August witnessed the largest detention campaign as the Israeli occupation forces arrested more than 40 Palestinians.

Israel detained at least 31 Palestinians on Saturday, the PPC sales, including three women and two journalists.

The majority of those who have been detained are former prisoners who spent years inside the Israeli prisons, the PPC explained.

"Detention campaigns are one of the systematic policies the Israeli occupation carries out against Palestinians on a daily basis," the PCC said, noting that the detention campaigns widened in the light of the Israeli aggression on Gaza in an attempt to deter revenge attacks.