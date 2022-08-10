Sisi tells Lapid, 'Important to build on Gaza truce'

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi said on Monday that it is important to build on the current truce and calm in Gaza, and to foil any attempts to escalate the tense situation, whether in the West Bank or the Gaza Strip, the presidency office has reported. Sisi made his comments during a phone call received from Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

The call came a day after Cairo sponsored a truce between Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Tel Aviv following three days of an Israeli military offensive. Forty-four Palestinians were killed over the weekend, including 15 children. A further 360 were wounded.

Lapid apparently expressed his deep appreciation of the successful mediation role played by Egypt to reach a quick ceasefire and restore calm in the Gaza Strip.

The Egyptian president also stressed the importance of relaunching the peace process. He noted that this would end the cycle of violence and repeated escalations, and may lead to the door being opened to a long-term agreement.

Egypt, added Sisi, has made unrelenting efforts to contain the tense situation so as to prevent further confrontation. He urged that immediate steps be taken to improve the living conditions of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, develop economic relations with the Palestinian Authority, and support Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

