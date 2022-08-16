Portuguese / Spanish / English

UN envoy calls for investigation into Israel's 'execution' of Palestinian man at home 

The family of Mohammed Al-Hashem, who was killed in his home by Israeli soldiers in Jerusalem, 15 August 2022 [Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency]
The UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process has called for an investigation into the Israeli occupation forces' "execution" of a Palestinian man inside his East Jerusalem home in front of his family.

Tor Wennesland called for an "immediate, independent, and thorough investigation" into the killing of Mohammed Al-Shaham, 21, during a 3am Israeli raid at his home on Monday.

"Deeply disturbed by the killing of a Palestinian man, Mohammad Al-Shaham, by Israeli Security Forces at his home in Kufur Aqab in disputed circumstances," tweeted Wennesland yesterday. "My deepest condolences to his family. This requires an immediate, independent and thorough investigation."

