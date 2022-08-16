UN envoy calls for investigation into Israel's 'execution' of Palestinian man at home 

The UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process has called for an investigation into the Israeli occupation forces' "execution" of a Palestinian man inside his East Jerusalem home in front of his family.

Tor Wennesland called for an "immediate, independent, and thorough investigation" into the killing of Mohammed Al-Shaham, 21, during a 3am Israeli raid at his home on Monday.

"Deeply disturbed by the killing of a Palestinian man, Mohammad Al-Shaham, by Israeli Security Forces at his home in Kufur Aqab in disputed circumstances," tweeted Wennesland yesterday. "My deepest condolences to his family. This requires an immediate, independent and thorough investigation."

