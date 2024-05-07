Hezbollah attacks Israel military sites near Lebanon border

Hezbollah said, Tuesday, that it had attacked Israeli military sites in northern Israel amid rising tensions along the border between Lebanon and Israel, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Lebanese group said it launched suicide drones on Israeli forces in the Yiftah barracks, causing casualties.

A drone attack also targeted an Iron Dome defence system platform south of the Ramot Naftali barracks, causing damage, it added.

Hezbollah fighters also targeted Israeli surveillance equipment at the Al-Samaqa site and Zabdin barracks in the Occupied Shebaa Farms in southern Lebanon.

Israeli media early reported that sirens had sounded in the settlement of Kiryat Shmona and the surrounding area in northern Israel after a drone attack from Lebanon.

No injuries were reported.

Tensions have risen along Lebanon’s border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as Tel Aviv presses ahead with its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 34,800 people since last October following a Hamas attack.

