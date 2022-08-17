Far-right Israel MK wants Palestinian stone-throwers, 'disloyal' politicians deported

Extremist Israeli Knesset member Itamar Ben-Gvir yesterday said he wants to bring forward a bill that will enable courts to deport Palestinians who attack soldiers and politicians who are disloyal to the state of Israel.

During an interview with Israeli Army Radio, he was asked how a person who throws a Molotov cocktail or rocks at Israeli soldiers should be punished, to which he replied: "He should be expelled, he should have his citizenship stripped and leave."

Setting differences in punishment between Palestinians and Israelis, he added that Israelis arrested for throwing rocks at soldiers should "sit in prison for many years" rather than be deported.

"There is a difference between those who want to eliminate the Jewish state and those who don't," he added.

He went on to point at Joint List Members of the Knesset Ayman Odeh and Ofer Cassif as politicians he wants deported after accusing them of being "disloyal" to Israel.

This comes after the bill which will see the doubling of the punishment for stone-throwers to a minimum sentence of four years was drafted and presented to the Ministerial Committee for Legislative Affairs last month.

Currently, the sentence for those throwing stones at settlers' vehicles is two years.

Moreover, in response to being asked where the Palestinians should be deported to, he said, "There are lots of places that are looking for workers" and that they would be transported on "trains, planes, whatever you want."

According to the Times of Israel, he suggested Europe but that a ministry to "promote immigration" should be established which would help identify suitable locations.