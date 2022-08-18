Egypt: Tunisia's new constitution reflects the will of its people

Egypt yesterday expressed its congratulations to the Tunisian government and people on the occasion of the approval of the new constitution.

This reflects the will of the Tunisian people and their aspiration to continue the march of progress and prosperity in the country, Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

"While we hope to achieve everything that brings good to sisterly Tunisia, we affirm our continued support and solidarity with it to achieve stability and prosperity for the Tunisian brothers within the framework of the deep historical relations that bind the two brotherly countries and peoples, besides the brotherly ties that unite them."

Tunisia's new constitution came into force upon the announcement of the final results of the referendum on Tuesday evening.

The new constitution paves the way for an official transition to a presidential system of government in which broad powers are granted to the president, who has the right to appoint the prime minister and members of the government.

Opposition groups believe it is consolidating power in Saied's hands after he carried out a coup.

