Lebanon to deport Syrian refugees despite international opposition, Aoun says

Lebanon will apply its plan to send Syrian refugees in the country back to Syria, Lebanese President, Michel Aoun, said, local media reports.

According to the report, Lebanese President, Michel Aoun, said fears that refugees forced to return to Syria have no ground with a published statement on Wednesday, despite evidence from rights groups.

"We are now suspicious of the positions taken by some countries and organisations," the statement quoted Aoun.

Lebanon's plan to return 15,000 Syrian refugees per month to Syria has been met with international criticism.

After the outbreak of the Syrian war in 2011, Syrian people had to escape from their war-torn countries.

The Turkish government has also decided to deport 1 million Syrian refugees back to Syria as a far-right anti-refugee campaign in Turkiye has intensified in recent weeks.

