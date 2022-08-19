Portuguese / Spanish / English

Hezbollah Chief vows 'escalation' if Lebanon does not get maritime rights

Supporters of Hassan Nasrallah, the head of Lebanon's Hezbollah movement, watch him speak through a giant screen at a mosque in the Lebanese capital Beirut's southern suburbs on 1 November 2019. [AFP via Getty Images]
The Head of Lebanon's powerful Iran-backed group, Hezbollah, said on Friday the outcome of nuclear talks in Vienna would have no impact on maritime talks aimed at delineating Lebanon's border with Israel, Reuters reports.

"Whether a nuclear deal with Iran is signed or not, if the US mediator does not give Lebanon what it asked for in terms of its rights, we are heading towards an escalation – we are heading towards a problem," said Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in a televised speech, without elaborating.

