Migrants reveal push back, mistreatment by Greece

Scores of migrants rescued by the Turkish border guards revealed that Greek authorities have mistreated them and forced them to head to Turkiye, Anadolu news agency reported.

On 12 August, Turkish border guard units in the north-western state of Edirne rescued 107 migrants, along with the body of a man.

The migrants said Greek authorities had forced them to go to Turkey after removing them from a refugee camp illegally.

Syrian migrant Walid Omar told reporters at the Directorate of Migration in Edirne that Greek forces arrested them after they crossed the Meriç River separating Turkiye and Greece and later transferred them to a refugee camp.

Omar said the soldiers forced them to carry an unconscious migrant and left them on a rock on the Meriç River.

He pointed out that Turkish authorities extended a helping hand to them after they found them on the rock, but the migrant who was unwell died.

