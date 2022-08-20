US makes concessions to Iran in exchange for nuclear deal return 

The US has made several concessions to Iran in exchange for returning to the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran International revealed on Friday.

Iran International reported officials confirming the concessions the US agreed to include the removal of sanctions on 17 banks, the immediate release of $7 billion worth of Iranian assets frozen in South Korea and allowing the sale of 50 million barrels of Iranian oil in 120 days.

According to Iran International, the concessions include the annulment of multiple executive orders signed by former US President Donald Trump.

If the US withdraws from the deal again, Iran International reported that foreign companies would be exempt from US sanctions as part of the new concessions.

READ: Washington denies allegations of Iran concessions

Both the US and Iran will release prisoners from the other side, Iran International disclosed, without specifying any other concessions Iran would make.

The US National Security Council denied these concessions, stating: "Nothing here is true. We would never accept such terms. We also would not have left a deal that was working only to see Iran massively accelerate its nuclear programme."

The Times of Israel reported top Israeli officials warning their counterparts in the US and Europe against the deal and called for the negotiators to give up on the talks.

"The Europeans sent Iran a final offer, which does not even meet the demands that the Americans committed to, and established that this offer was 'take it or leave it,'" the Israeli newspaper reported an Israeli official saying on Thursday.