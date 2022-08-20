Washington denies allegations of Iran concessions 

The US announced on Friday its denial of allegations claiming that Washington has made concessions to Iran as part of talks to revive the full nuclear deal.

An unnamed State Department spokesperson confirmed that reports that Washington had accepted, or was considering, making concessions to Iran were "categorically false", according to reports from Alhurra television channel.

He added: "If Iran was ready to comply with the 2015 deal, then the US was prepared to do the same."

The European Union (EU), which has coordinated the negotiations to revive the nuclear agreement, from which the US unilaterally withdrew four years ago, submitted a final settlement proposal last week, calling on Tehran and Washington, who are negotiating indirectly, to respond to it.

Diplomats from Iran, the US and five countries (China, Russia, France, Britain and Germany) have been negotiating for months in Vienna on a deal to restore Tehran's commitment to restrictions on its nuclear programme, in exchange for lifting economic sanctions.

In May 2018, former US President Donald Trump reinstated sanctions on Tehran after announcing his withdrawal from the nuclear agreement signed during the presidency of his predecessor, Barack Obama.