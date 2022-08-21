Palestinian president to visit Turkey Monday

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is set to arrive in Turkey on Monday for a three-day official visit, the state news agency Wafa reported.

Abbas will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks on bilateral relations, Palestinian Ambassador Fa'ed Mustafa said in statements cited by Wafa.

The discussions between the two leaders will also take up developments and regional and international issues of mutual concern, he added.

