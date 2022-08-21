Portuguese / Spanish / English

Palestinian president to visit Turkey Monday

August 21, 2022 at 2:58 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Middle East, News, Palestine, Turkey
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 10: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY – MANDATORY CREDIT - "TURKISH PRESIDENCY / MURAT CETINMUHURDAR / HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at Vahdettin Mansion on July 10, 2021 in Istanbul, Turkey. ( TUR Presidency/Murat Cetinmuhurdar - Anadolu Agency )
 August 21, 2022 at 2:58 pm

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is set to arrive in Turkey on Monday for a three-day official visit, the state news agency Wafa reported.

Abbas will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks on bilateral relations, Palestinian Ambassador Fa'ed Mustafa said in statements cited by Wafa.

The discussions between the two leaders will also take up developments and regional and international issues of mutual concern, he added.

