Palestine prisoners inside Israel jails to start hunger strike

The National Palestinian Prisoners' Movement announced yesterday that prisoners in Israeli jails will embark on an open-ended hunger strike, starting 1 September, a statement said.

"We get in touch with you despite the continuous jailer's attempt to break our will and unity, as well as in light of the continuous arbitrary measures taken against us," the prisoners said in their statement.

The planned strike "comes after the Israel Prison Service (IPS) reneged on understandings reached with the prisoners in March," they added

According to the statement, the strike would be in protest against the IPS' threats towards prisoners, including that "it is going to start making life more difficult for them by constantly changing their rooms and sections, and distributing them among prisons."

"We will never allow the jailers to impose their will on us. We will not let it break our unity as all of us are standing behind a united national leadership."

"Our battles with the Israeli occupation will continue until the liberation of land," they added.

