Hamas slams PA for denying that it holds political prisoners

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement slammed the Palestinian Authority yesterday for denying that it has political prisoners in its jails. Hamas spokesman Abdul Latif Al-Qanou said that the PA's denial of political detentions contradicts reports by international rights groups.

"Denial of such prisoners is condemned," said Al-Qanou. "In fact, denying the existence of political prisoners inside PA prisons constitutes a threat to their life and makes their fate unknown."

READ:Â Palestinian youth practice parkour on Gaza's ruins

The Hamas statement followed remarks made by the official spokesman of the PA Police, who responded to a joint statement issued by Hamas and Islamic Jihad calling for the PA to release all political prisoners and stop chasing its political opponents.

"The claims by Hamas that there are political prisoners and the chasing of political opponents is completely false," said Major General Talal Dweekat. He insisted that all detentions carried out by the PA in the occupied West Bank "are in line with the treatment of illegal issues and to impose order to maintain safety in society."