Pro-Russia forces release Israeli who fought on behalf of Ukraine

August 26, 2022 at 3:10 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Israel, Middle East, News, Russia, Ukraine
Vladimir Kozolevsky was transferred to the Russian border and is expected to be returned to Israel. [Screenshot/Twitter]
Ukrainian separatists who support Russia yesterday released an Israeli citizen whom they had held captive in Ukraine's Luhansk region, the Times of Israel reported, citing Russian state media.

Vladimir Kozolevsky was transferred to the Russian border and is expected to be returned to Israel.

Kozolevsky lived for many years in Ukraine and was arrested at the end of June.

He said in a video circulating on social media that he had been forcibly recruited when he tried to leave Ukraine and that he had no intention of fighting with his recruiters.

The Times of Israel noted that Kozolevsky's comments could have been "forced out of him by his captors."

