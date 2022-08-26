Pro-Russia forces release Israeli who fought on behalf of Ukraine

Ukrainian separatists who support Russia yesterday released an Israeli citizen whom they had held captive in Ukraine's Luhansk region, the Times of Israel reported, citing Russian state media.

Vladimir Kozolevsky was transferred to the Russian border and is expected to be returned to Israel.

Kozolevsky lived for many years in Ukraine and was arrested at the end of June.

He said in a video circulating on social media that he had been forcibly recruited when he tried to leave Ukraine and that he had no intention of fighting with his recruiters.

WATCH: According to Israeli media, Vladimir Kozlovsky, an Israeli-Ukrainian citizen who was kidnapped as a prisoner of war by pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine, was released on Thursday & is anticipated to be permitted to return to Israel. 🎥: @kann_news pic.twitter.com/j70JO4NbYI — BNN Israel (@BNNNewsIL) August 26, 2022

The Times of Israel noted that Kozolevsky's comments could have been "forced out of him by his captors."