Japan pledges to support Africa bid for a permanent seat on UN Security Council

Japan has pledged to support Africa's bid to secure a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council in order to "address the historical injustice" committed against the continent.

"Japan reiterates its determination to redress the historical injustice against Africa of not being represented through a permanent membership on the Security Council," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told the Tokyo International Conference on African Development in Tunis on Sunday.

Kishida explained that, with his country occupying a non-permanent seat in the Council for the years 2023 and 2024, Tokyo will call for reform of the United Nations institution and allocating a permanent seat to Africa.

"In order for the UN to work effectively for peace and stability, there is an urgent need to strengthen the UN as a whole through Security Council reform," he said.

The UN faces "a moment of truth."

