Israel sanctions 20 figures, firms over alleged money laundering for Hamas

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz yesterday signed orders sanctioning some 20 figures and companies allegedly over money laundering for Hamas, local media reported.

The orders, the Times of Israel reported, designate these entities as associated with "terrorism" and include property seizures as well as personal sanctions on some senior figures in Hamas.

"Following joint work by the Shin Bet, the National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing, the Defence Ministry and the Intelligence Division of the IDF, I signed orders today that will impose restrictions on Hamas' international investment system, whose scope of activity is estimated at hundreds of millions of dollars," Gantz tweeted.

READ: Hamas: Israel bans entry of UN monitors to hide its crimes

He continued: "The orders will also impose personal sanctions on senior officials of the organisation, including the head of the investment system and member of the Hamas Shura Council Usama Ali."

"We will continue to support the transfer of funds for citizens and act against any attempt to funnel money intended to militarily strengthen the terrorist organisation Hamas."

The Times of Israel reported Israeli claims that Hamas manages investments worth hundreds of millions of dollars through a network of shell companies "operating under the guise of legitimate companies and concealing Hamas's control over their holdings."

According to the Israeli daily, these primarily real estate and infrastructure projects operate in Sudan, Turkiye, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Algeria.