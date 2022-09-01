Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drone being exported to 24 countries

The number of countries where Turkish fighter drone Bayraktar TB2 is being exported to has risen to 24, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Haluk Bayraktar, CEO of Baykar, the drone manufacturer, told Anadolu Agency the share of exports in the company's revenue for this year has reached 98 per cent.

Speaking on the sidelines of Turkiye's largest technology event, Teknofest, being held in the Black Sea province of Samsun, he said Bayraktar TB2 has become the most exported fighter drone in the world.

The firm has also signed export agreements with four countries for another drone, Bayraktar Akinci, he added.

So far, more than 400 Bayraktar TB2 and 20 Bayraktar Akinci have been produced, he said.

The firm has an annual capacity to manufacture 200 Bayraktar TB2, he said.

But there are plans to raise production next year to 500 Bayraktar TB2 and 40 Bayraktar Akinci, the CEO added.

"We are trying to increase the production capacity by making huge investments every year," he said.

