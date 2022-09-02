Romania to buy drones from Turkiye

The Romanian government has announced that it will buy three unmanned aerial vehicle (UAVs) systems from Turkish defence firm, Baykar, along with logistics support for an estimated $300 million before tax, the Defence Ministry said, Reuters reports.

According to the report, the Ministry said it has requested approval from the Romanian Parliament to begin the tender process to acquire 18 Bayraktar TB2 drones.

The number of countries where the Turkish fighter drone, Bayraktar TB2, is being exported to has risen to 24, Turkiye's global news agency, Anadolu, reported yesterday.

