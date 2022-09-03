US compels Iran again to release seized US sail drones

The United States compelled Iran, for a second time this week, to release US military sail drones that it tried to seize at sea, a US defence official said on Friday, Reuters reports.

Iran has been building up its naval presence in the Red Sea, near the coast of Yemen where Tehran backs the Houthi Movement, after sending vessels there more than a decade ago to protect Iranian oil tankers and merchant ships against piracy.

The incident there, after an earlier one in the Gulf, was the latest reminder of military tensions between the United States and Iran, even as both countries pursue nuclear talks. They follow exchanges of fire last week between the US troops and Iran-backed groups in Syria.

Iran state television earlier on Friday acknowledged the Iranian Navy released two US maritime drones in the Red Sea but accused the American unmanned vessels of jeopardising maritime safety, without providing evidence.

"The (Iranian navy) frigate, "Jamaran", seized the two vessels on Thursday to prevent any possible accident after issuing warnings to the US fleet. After international shipping lanes were secured, the two vessels were released in a safe area," the TV said.

The US military has not officially commented on the incident. But a US defence official, speaking on condition of anonymity, offered a different account of the incident, suggesting the Iranians sought to secretly seize the drones.

The official said an Iranian Navy warship pulled two US sail drones completely out of the water on Thursday and then covered them with tarps.

Iran initially denied having any US property before returning them on Friday to the US warships that converged on the scene, a US official said.

Iranian television footage aired on Friday appeared to show more than a dozen Iranian navy personnel pushing two drones into the sea from the deck of their vessel.

On Tuesday, the US Navy said it foiled an attempt by Iran's Revolutionary Guards naval forces to capture an unmanned surface vessel operated by the US 5th Fleet in the Gulf. Iran said the drone was a danger to maritime traffic.

Iran has repeatedly warned the United States about its military activities in the Gulf, saying that the Guards' naval forces have increased patrols to secure the passage of Iranian ships and combat fuel smuggling.

The US military, meanwhile, has expanded its use of sea-based drones in the region.

It is unclear if Iran might be seizing the US drones in an attempt to copy them. Some of Iran's drones are based on unmanned aircraft from other countries, and it tried to copy an aerial US RQ-170 Sentinel reconnaissance drone captured in 2011.

