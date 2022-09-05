Iraq Sadrist movement calls on judiciary to challenge resignation of its MPs

Portuguese / Spanish / English

Shia groups close to Iran, Coordination Framework, as Iraq’s new prime minister, in Baghdad, Iraq on July 27, 2022. [Haydar Karaalp - Anadolu Agency]
Lawmakers affiliated with Iraq's Shia cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr yesterday filed a lawsuit challenging the acceptance of their resignation from parliament where they held the highest number of seats, Anadolu news agency reported.

According to the state news agency INA, the Federal Supreme Court set 28 September as a date to look into the appeal.

In June, 73 MPs from the Sadrist movement resigned amid a standoff over the formation of a new government.

Tensions have been running high across Iraq in recent weeks over the failure of Shia groups to agree on a new prime minister since the country's last elections in October.

More than 30 protesters were killed last week when Al-Sadr supporters stormed the Republican Palace, where the government is seated in Baghdad after the leader said he was stepping down from politics.

