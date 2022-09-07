DW's sacking of Palestinian reporter: MEMO in conversation with Giovanni Fassina

Watch our conversation with Giovanni Fassina, Programme Director of the European Legal Support Centre (ELSC), discussing the dismissal of Palestinian journalist Farah Maraqa by German newspaper Deutsche Welle (DW) on charges of anti-Semitism and her subsequent legal victory, in the context of a world-wide crackdown on pro-Palestine activism.

As Programme Director, Fassina oversees the legal team and the strategic litigation cases at the ELSC. Previously, he trained as a lawyer in Italy, specialising in cases related to mass torts litigation, Business & Human Rights and civil liability before domestic courts and the European Court of Human Rights. He also worked for many years in the development sector in the occupied Palestinian territories.

