Portuguese / Spanish / English

DW's sacking of Palestinian reporter: MEMO in conversation with Giovanni Fassina

September 7, 2022 at 1:55 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Germany, Israel, Italy, MEMO in Conversation With, Middle East, Palestine, Videos & Photo Stories
September 7, 2022 at 1:55 pm

Watch our conversation with Giovanni Fassina, Programme Director of the European Legal Support Centre (ELSC), discussing the dismissal of Palestinian journalist Farah Maraqa by German newspaper Deutsche Welle (DW) on charges of anti-Semitism and her subsequent legal victory, in the context of a world-wide crackdown on pro-Palestine activism.

As Programme Director, Fassina oversees the legal team and the strategic litigation cases at the ELSC. Previously, he trained as a lawyer in Italy, specialising in cases related to mass torts litigation, Business & Human Rights and civil liability before domestic courts and the European Court of Human Rights. He also worked for many years in the development sector in the occupied Palestinian territories.

WATCH MORE >>> MEMO in Conversation With

Categories
Europe & RussiaGermanyIsraelItalyMEMO in Conversation WithMiddle EastPalestineVideos & Photo Stories
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments