Turkiye restricts tomato exports to maintain domestic price stability

Turkiye today restricted the export of tomatoes to maintain price stability on the domestic market.

The Commerce Ministry measure, which has gone into force, added tomatoes (prepared or preserved by methods other than vinegar or acetic acid) and tomato paste to the list of "goods subject to registration" for export.

When tomato production was interrupted in Europe this year due to rising energy costs, Turkiye's tomato exports rose. Sector representatives had warned that with the increase in export demand, tomato prices could rise to 50 Turkish liras ($2.70) a kilogramme ($1.23 per pound).

The ministry said the upward trend in tomato paste exports will continue, saying: "In order to maintain the balance of domestic supply/international demand and price stability, taking into account the domestic market and consumer inflation dynamics, necessary measures for exports must be taken immediately."

