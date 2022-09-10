UGTT: 'No agreement with government on wage increase' 

Assistant Secretary-General of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) Hafeez Hafeez confirmed on Friday: "We cannot accept endless marathon sessions between the government and the UGTT without reaching tangible results."

Al-Shaab News website quoted Hafeez's confirmation that the session, which brought together a delegation from the government with another delegation from the UGTT on social issues, did not lead to any results.

Hafeez also stressed the UGTT's permanent readiness to negotiate and that any delay in reaching an agreement would cause financial and social costs in light of the high cost of living, increasing inflation and the spread of monopoly.

The news website pointed out that during Friday's session, the government presented two new proposals on the increase in wages. However, the UGTT delegation rejected them because they did not meet the minimum level, even representing a regression since the government's previous proposal.

It added that the UGTT delegation presented a new proposal, however, the session ended without reaching an agreement.

