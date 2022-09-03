Tunisia removes security unionists' sit-in tents amid warnings of conflict within Interior Ministry

Tunisian security forces removed sit-in tents installed by security unionists in protest against the Tunisian authorities' plan to unite security unions. Politicians warned of the outbreak of a "conflict" within the Ministry of Interior, while security unions are trying to "rebel" against the state.

On Thursday evening, the security forces started to remove tents installed in front of security headquarters by members of the National Union of Internal Security Forces (SNFSI‎).

Activists circulated videos of the removal of the tents of the sit-in members from the SNFSI‎ in several Tunisian cities. A fight erupted between security members during an attempt to break the sit-in at Tunis-Carthage International Airport.

READ: Tunisia: Pro-Saied party calls for including military in gov't

The SNFSI‎ called on all security members affiliated with it to join the sit-in tents installed by the union in protest of the arrest of a number of security forces after committing violations, in addition to the authorities' intention to unify the security unions within one institution, based on a decision issued by President Kais Saied.

After removing the tents, the SNFSI‎ decided to suspend the sit-ins: "In favour of the public interest and in appreciation of the spirit of collegiality and to avoid all collisions that could lead to slips and severe violations that the opposite party is keen to implement with every effort for goals that have become exposed," according to the union on Friday.

The SNFSI‎'s spokesperson, Shukry Hamada, confirmed in media statements that the union rejects what he called: "Ending the union work in accordance with the measures taken by the Minister of Interior, including drying up the sources of funding the security unions." He pointed out that there are "fallacies" about the work of the unions, which will be revealed during a meeting the SNFSI‎ will hold at a later date.