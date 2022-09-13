Israel has committed almost 4,000 crimes in occupied Jerusalem in 2022

Israel's occupation forces have committed 3,940 crimes in occupied Jerusalem since 1 January this year, the Palestine Information Centre revealed in a report issued on Monday. The number of the occupation state's crimes against the Palestinians in the city has increased sharply in 2022.

The report found that 1,299 violations were carried out in April alone, including the deliberate killing of six Palestinians in Jerusalem and the wounding of 1,114 others, including women and children.

During the reporting period 1 January to 31 August 2022, the centre said that 34,117 Jewish settlers raided Al-Asa Mosque, compared with 28,013 during the same period last year. All Jewish settlers and the settlements in which they live are illegal under international law.

At the same time, the Israeli occupation issued 89 deportation orders against Palestinian activists as well as employees of the Jerusalem Waqf (Endowment) Department.

The report also recorded Israel's detention of 1,455 Palestinians in the city. Moreover, at least 19 examples of settlement expansion were recorded, including land expropriation, razing farms to the ground and building new settlement houses.

The Israeli occupation authorities demolished 71 homes in Jerusalem and issued demolition orders against dozens of others.