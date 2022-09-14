Israel orders expulsion of more Palestinian families from land near Jerusalem

The Israeli occupation authorities issued expulsion orders on Wednesday for fifteen Palestinian families living between the towns of Bir Nabala and Beit Hanina to the north west of Jerusalem.

According to the General-Supervisor of Al-Baydar Organisation for the Defence of Bedouin Rights, Hassan Mleihat, Israeli forces raided the area and delivered several orders to expel the families from the Kaabneh Bedouin tribe.

Mleihat said that this measure appears to be an attempt to seize the land where they have set up their tents. He stressed that these expulsion orders come as part of Israel's ethnic cleansing policy in favour of illegal Jewish settlers, particularly in and around Jerusalem.

The local activist called on human rights and international institutions to uphold their responsibilities to defend the residents of these communities and to provide all possible support to consolidate their presence in the area.

All of Israel's settlers and the settlements in which they live are illegal under international law.