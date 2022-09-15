Israel will act anywhere the PA does not impose order, says Lapid

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid pledged on Wednesday that his country's occupation forces will act anywhere that the Palestinian Authority does not impose order, the Times of Israel has reported.

"We will not hesitate to act anywhere," said Lapid as he mourned an Israeli army officer killed during a raid into the occupied West Bank. "The [Israel Defence Forces] and the [internal security agency] Shin Bet are prepared for any scenario to prevent terrorism [sic] from raising its head. Israel will cause serious harm to anyone who tries to harm it."

READ: UN: Israel strike on Damascus airport disrupted aid deliveries for 2 weeks

One of the two Palestinians killed during the Israeli raid was a PA security member, prompting Lapid to claim that this was "an escalation" and implying that it represented a loss of control by the PA.

On Wednesday morning, the Israeli occupation forces were involved in a confrontation with two Palestinians during a raid into the occupied West Bank. One of the two men was a PA security officer. Both men and an Israeli soldier were killed during the incident.