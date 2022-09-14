Palestinians and Israeli soldier killed in occupied West Bank

The Israeli army has announced that one of its officers and two Palestinians have been killed in a confrontation in the occupied West Bank, Anadolu has reported. Local sources named the two Palestinians killed as Abd Al-Rahman Abed and Ahmad Abed, an officer in Palestinian Military Intelligence.

"Last night, an officer was killed as a result of an exchange of fire with two Palestinian gunmen near Al-Jalama crossing, Jenin district," said the occupation army.

According to the official Israeli statement, two Palestinian gunmen were detected near Al-Jalama checkpoint. Soldiers surrounded the men and tried to arrest them, at which point, it is alleged, the soldiers came under fire. The Israeli soldiers then attacked the two suspects and "neutralised" them.

The official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, reported that "two civilians were martyred by the Israeli army" at the military checkpoint. It quoted Palestinian security sources as saying that the victims were from the town of Kafr Dan, west of Jenin, and the Israeli authorities are withholding their bodies.

